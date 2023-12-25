PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they were investigating after a fatal shooting in District Heights.

Officers said they responded to the 2900 block of Ritchie Road at around 11:20 p.m., December 24.

On the scene they found a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they did not believe this to be a random crime.

They said they were working to establish suspects and a motive in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.