PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said it’s investigating after a student at Fairmont Heights High School brought a loaded gun onto school property.

Police said that just before 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a School Resource Officer was notified that Prince George’s School security recovered a gun from a 17-year-old student.

Officers said someone notified administrators the student may have been carrying illegal drugs. While searching the student, a gun and drugs were found.

The gun had an attached machine conversion device.

The student will be charged as an adult with a handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, loaded handgun on person, machine gun – aggressive purpose, rapid-fire trigger activator violation as well as possession of a controlled substance.