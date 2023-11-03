PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County said they were investigating a fatal crash that happened in Upper Marlboro in late September.

Alena Mirshahi, 71, of Bethesda, died after the collision. On November 2, 2023, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled that her death was caused by the wreck.

On September 22, at around 9 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Harry S Truman Dr. after receiving reports of a crash.

Mirshahi had critical injuries. Medics took her to the hospital where she died.

Officers found that Mirshahi was traveling on Harry S Truman Dr. when she lost control and left the roadway, colliding with a building.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has taken over the case in order to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call police at 401-731-4422.