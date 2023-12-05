PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after a fatal shooting Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 6700 block of New Hampshire Ave. at around 3:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

On the scene, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man died at the scene.

Detectives said they were working to establish suspects and a motive in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.