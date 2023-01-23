PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said an officer fired a gun at someone who first shot at police Monday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that emergency dispatchers received a call from someone who lives on Hickory Hill Avenue in Lanham around 8:40 a.m. The caller said that there was a suspicious car with somebody inside it. Police got there and approached the person in the driver’s seat. While they were there, police said the person pulled out a gun and fired it.

At that point, one officer fired. The person in the car took off. Police said they recovered the person’s gun.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said it wasn’t sure if the person in the car was hit when the officer fired the at him. No police were hit.

The department said it still was looking for the person in the car as of 11:01 a.m.