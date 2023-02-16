PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man used dating apps to meet people, raping one at gunpoint and carjacking the other.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit said Rodney Richardson, 26, of Brandywine faces charges of Rape, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery, as well as charges related to gun offenses and other crimes.

Detectives said the sexual assault took place on Feb. 10 in Brandywine. Richardson and the man he met on a dating app agreed to meet in person. Police said during the meetup, Richardson raped the man at gunpoint and drove him to his bank where he force the man to take out money.

Members of the police department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit said earlier in the month, on Feb. 2, Richardson met another man in person whom he initially met on a dating app, then carjacked the man at gunpoint. As a result of the carjacking investigation, police got a warrant for Richardson’s arrest. They took him into custody on Feb. 13.

As of Thursday, Feb. 16, Richardson was in jail.