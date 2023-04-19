PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted four photos of a man they say is wanted in connection with 7 armed robberies.

The man is pictured wearing various heavy outfits and face coverings. In one photo he is pictured holding a gun.

Police believe the man pictured has robbed 7 businesses in the county since April 8, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the man pictured is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward is being offered.