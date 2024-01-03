PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) started a drive for winter clothing items on Wednesday.

The department will be accepting donations of new youth or adult socks, hats, and gloves until Jan. 11.

This drive is part of PGPD’s PAL mentorship and Explorers program. In a post on platform X, the department said that this community service project will aim to support those experiencing homelessness in the community.

You can drop off donations at any division station in Prince George’s County.