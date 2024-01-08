PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, police are now subbing in where there are no crossing guards as an emergency plan to keep students safe.

Monday was the first day where some schools saw Prince George’s County Police Department’s (PGPD) officers working as crossing guards. Some parents say the new plan is good but more needs to be done.

The new emergency plan comes as a huge relief for parents nearly two months after a driver hit and killed two children while they were walking to Riverdale Elementary School back in November 2023.

A memorial for both students still sits in front of the school to honor them. The tragic loss of the two students sheds a light on a bigger problem: the crossing guard shortage.

Prince George’s County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks, announced an “Emergency Crossing Guard Staffing Plan” that includes the Police Executive Command staff, along with police officers, who will temporarily staff uncovered locations until dedicated crossing guards are hired.

New incentives like increasing the hourly pay from $12.77 to $17 are also being offered as well as possibly reducing the age requirement from 21 to 18.

“Yesterday. That is how soon I wanted them to get here, because we cannot allow this to happen ever again,” said Kameka Harris, parent and Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) president for Thomas S. Stone Elementary School.

Harris has spent the past year voluntarily filling in as a crossing guard at the elementary school. She’s one of many parents with various PTO’s across the county demanding leaders to fill the large number of vacant crossing guard positions.

“Parent leaders strongly believe every child has the right to get to and from school and crossing guards are an important part of that,” said Timothy Meyer, parents and PTO president for Mt. Rainier Elementary School.

Many are happy about the new plan but they say more needs to be done for the safety of students, especially when it comes to safer streets.

“There’s a lot more work to do, a lot more long term changes to make the streets safer for kids getting to and from school,” said Meyer. “We can’t ask our kids to walk through and we can’t ask families to walk to and from school if we don’t provide the safe streets for them to do so.”

The death of the two elementary school students was the extra motivation needed for the nearby City of Mt. Rainier to receive a federal grant of more than $9 million dollars. The money will go towards helping the city implement a Vision Zero plan to create safer roads for the area.

Legislation was also passed to reduce the speed in the area to 20 mph starting in February.