PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on New Year’s Day.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) responded to the area of Landover Road and Neighbor Lane in the unincorporated section of Cheverly around 8:45 p.m., where people had reported an unresponsive man in the road.

PGPD said that he died there.

Investigators said that an unidentified vehicle was traveling north on Landover Road when they hit the man. The car did not stay at the scene.

PGPD was still working to determine the make and model of the car that hit the man.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 301-731-4422.