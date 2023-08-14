PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) said it is experiencing a cyber attack.

The system’s network detected the attack Monday morning. The school system said around 4,500 users out of 18,000 were impacted, and most of them were accounts belonging to staff members.

The attack is still being investigated as of Monday night. All account users will be required to reset their passwords on Tuesday out of caution.

Any users that were impacted will be notified and will be provided with information after “further review” by “cybersecurity experts,” PGCPS said.