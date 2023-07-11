PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Public Schools is hosting a Hiring Palooza this week.

The district-wide recruitment event will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.

The hirable positions include:

Bus Drivers

Classroom Teachers

Custodians

Dedicated Aides

Food Service Assistants

Itinerant Special Education Assistants

Nurses

Paraprofessionals

School Secretaries

Substitute Teachers

Anyone looking for more information can click here.