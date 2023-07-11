PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Public Schools is hosting a Hiring Palooza this week.
The district-wide recruitment event will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.
The hirable positions include:
- Bus Drivers
- Classroom Teachers
- Custodians
- Dedicated Aides
- Food Service Assistants
- Itinerant Special Education Assistants
- Nurses
- Paraprofessionals
- School Secretaries
- Substitute Teachers
