PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Public Schools is hosting a Hiring Palooza this week.

The district-wide recruitment event will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.

The hirable positions include:

  • Bus Drivers
  • Classroom Teachers
  • Custodians
  • Dedicated Aides
  • Food Service Assistants
  • Itinerant Special Education Assistants
  • Nurses
  • Paraprofessionals
  • School Secretaries
  • Substitute Teachers

Anyone looking for more information can click here.