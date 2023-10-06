PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — This year marks the 4th annual “Purple Bike Ride” in Prince George’s County.

The Purple Bike ride is an event which brings awareness to domestic violence and raises money to assist survivors.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, shared with DC News Now why the event means so much to her, especially because her cousin was a victim and died due to domestic violence.

“I think about what she really wanted for her life. She wanted freedom, she wanted control, she wanted to determine her own destiny and she wanted to enjoy her life,” Braveboy said. “I think that’s what bike riding is all about.

She said the bike ride will be in her cousin’s honor as a symbol of one taking control of their journey and enjoying the ride too.

“In her honor, I wanted to have this bike ride to help bring awareness to domestic violence and also to give those victims and survivors a voice and opportunity to really enjoy their lives and see that there’s so many in our community that stand with them or in this case ride with them,” she said.

The Purple Bike Ride event is on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m., located at Fairwood Community Park in Bowie.

Those interested should register to attend the event online.