BRANDYWINE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said it had to use a robot to disarm a potential explosive device that was turned in to officials.

According to a tweet from the department, a concerned citizen brought an old ammo box with potential dynamite inside to Station 840 on Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County.

The box was delivered at around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 5. The station was evacuated as a precaution while the bomb team assessed and dealt with the situation.

At 2:01 a.m. on Tuesday, officials tweeted an update saying the package had been rendered safe by the robot.