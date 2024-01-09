BRANDYWINE, Md. (DC News Now)— The Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation is giving away free sandbags to residents who are at risk of flooding due to heavy rains.



Free sandbags will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday until Thursday at the county maintenance facilities at Brandywine, Ammendale, and D’arcy Road.

Residents can take up to 15 sandbags and must show proof of residency in Prince George’s County.

Louis Kelly lives in Accokeek and told DC News Now that his backyard floods every time it rains.



“We need these sandbags. Every time it rains really heavy and the wind blows, we get water in our basement. I think I should. If I could give some to my neighbors. I have some senior neighbors and I need to help them out, so that’s what I’ll do,” said Kelly.



As a reminder, the National Weather Service warns flood waters can be dangerous and contaminated with sewage or toxic chemicals.



And drivers should take extra precautions to safeguard against potential dangers. It only takes 1/12 of an inch of water on the road to cause a vehicle to hydroplane, according to AAA.