HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a Prince George’s County Public School bus was involved in a collision on Suitland Road in Hillcrest Heights Thursday morning.

The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that the crash took place at 8:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of Suitland Rd. between Shadyside Avenue and Rosa Parks Drive.

Medics took the bus driver to hospital. Police expected the bus driver to survive. The department said no students were hurt.

The road was closed down while officers investigated.