LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Lawmakers in Prince George’s County voted to table a new bill that would change the wage system for tipped workers. As of Thursday at 6 p.m., the public hearing had not yet concluded.

Dozens of bartenders and servers from both Montgomery and Prince George’s counties rallied against proposed changes to their wage system ahead of Thursday’s council meeting.

They met at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo and marched to the council building together in solidarity.

The proposed changes would have required restaurants to pay tipped employees a full minimum wage in addition to the tips they earn.

Tipped workers at today’s rally feared that increased labor costs for their employers could lead to service charges tacked onto checks, leading customers to leave smaller tips.

“The menu prices will rise and the quality of the service will decrease,” said Tanya White, a server at Silver Dollar in Greenbelt.

To her, tips mean more than just money in her pocket.

“That tip says ‘I appreciate you, good job, thank you, thank you for getting me more napkins, thank you for refilling my drink over and over again,'” White said.

The move in Prince George’s County was similar to Initiative 82, which went into effect in D.C. earlier this year.

Leaders at Thursday’s event cited a recent survey that found D.C. diners are eating out less as service charges become more common.

“D.C. diners are less happy and their servers and bartenders are making less money,” Marshall Weston, President & CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, said.

A statewide effort to repeal the tip credit and change the wage system failed in Annapolis last year.

Similar changes are also being proposed in Montgomery County. The county council is expected to take up the issue on Tuesday.