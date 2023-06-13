SUITLAND, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police were investigating a deadly shooting in Suitland on Silver Hill Road that left one man dead.

“I seen three individuals walk up that young man and shoot him,” a witness who claimed he saw it all unfold said. He did not want to be identified.

The shooting happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police arrived at the scene around 12:35 p.m. They said that the victim died at the scene.

“I heard like 5-7 shots. As they shot him they ran towards the station,” he continued.

Although police haven’t identified the victim yet, sources said he was 27 years old and it was his birthday.

Part of Silver Hill Road was shut down for hours as police tried to piece together what led to the incident.

Many in the area said they were fed up with gun violence in Prince George’s County, and they want things to change soon.

“It made me feel bad because it could have been my nephew or anybody. We need to stand up for the community because the violence has to stop — it has to stop,” the witness said.

Police are still trying to find the suspects and a motive. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call police.