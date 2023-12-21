SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that an 18-year-old was in custody after he brought a gun to a Prince George’s County high school on Thursday.

The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) was notified around 8:20 a.m. that a security officer took a gun from 18-year-old Ke’Shawn Reeves at Charles Herbert Flowers High School.

PGPD said that the gun was loaded.

Police said that Reeves, who is a student, will be charged with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person, and other charges.