LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — People have mixed feelings about a new sports and entertainment destination coming to Prince George’s County. Officials are working to bring this project to the Blue Line Corridor, which includes Capitol Heights, Morgan Blvd, Largo Town Center and Addison Road in Seat Pleasant.

On Wednesday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks secured $400 million in bonds to go towards the project.

Residents are tired of the lack of entertainment options in parts of the county.

“Where I am not it’s not really much to do around here,” said Edrei Pratt, a Prince George’s County resident.

That will change soon as county leaders work to develop this new project, with many calling it an economic game changer.

“By adding an amphitheater, a youth sports fieldhouse, library and cultural center and other infrastructure improvements, Blue Line Corridor will be the region’s next big destination, and Prince Georgians will have a wonderful new set of amenities to enjoy in their own backyard,” said Alsobrooks.

The development has been a big conversation for a while, and with this bonding, funding for the process is moving forward.

The approval came from the Maryland Board of Public Works and the Maryland Stadium Authority.

“Right now, our county is in a unique position. Our intention is to be the economic engine of the state as well as the region. We are fully invested in establishing a world-class sports entertainment and cultural destination that draws people from all over,” said Alsobrooks.

The project will create a transit hub with new residential, retail and entertainment amenities. Alsobrooks said it helps create jobs, spurs economic growth and incentivizes the development of sports and entertainment.

“I’d say I think it’s a good idea. [It will be good] to get some of these young kids off the street, it just gives us something to do,” said resident John Cole.

Young athletes like Pratt are looking forward to the youth sports fieldhouse.

“I like going to rec and stuff playing basketball. [That’s something] I’m looking forward to,” said Pratt.

With excitement also comes some concerns about the volume of traffic that will increase in the area with the new development.

“I feel like there’s also too much going on. There’s a lot of homes and they’re building more condominiums up the street. I feel like it may become overpopulated,” said Cole.

Leaders said the project will also help preserve and expand affordable housing, fund the new cancer center in Largo and more.