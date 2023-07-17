LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland has one of the longest emergency wait times in the country, according to hospital leaders. Some patients wait up to 17 hours before they are seen and cared for.

After several complaints, Prince George’s County Council’s Board of Health Committee is trying to find solutions.

“I had to leave because after 17 hours, I couldn’t take it,” said longtime resident Phyllis Wright. “I was in a lot of pain, and it was just an awful experience.”

Wright visited UM Capitol Region Medical Center recently because she was dealing with complications from a surgery. After sitting in the waiting room for hours, she decided to leave and visit another hospital outside the county. Wright vowed she would never visit the hospital again.

Wright isn’t the only one. Many people in the county are frustrated with the long wait times in the emergency room.



During Monday’s committee meeting, each hospital in Prince George’s County leaders shared the issues their facing in their emergency room.

“Maryland is experiencing [one of] the worst wait times in the nation when it comes to emergency rooms,” Eunmee Shim, president of Adventist Healthcare Fort Washington Medical Center, said.

Many of the hospitals are emphasizing staffing shortages, lack of beds and lack of other health resources needed in the county.

“Wait times is a symptom of a bigger issue,” Deneen Richmond, president of Lumunis Health Doctor’s Community Medical Center, said.

County leaders asked all the hospitals, questions to see what the underlying issue is, and also to learn if there could be any policies put in place to address the problem.



“This is something that we’re gonna have to take a very layered approach to. We have to have a real strategy around preventive care, urgent care, and hospitals,” said Krystal Oriadha, District 7 county council member.

Oriadha is expecting and has not decided whether she wants to give birth in Prince George’s County.

Her recent experience in the ER was so long, she decided to leave. The second time she returned, it was faster but she got a glimpse of what other residents were dealing with.

Richmond says addressing the staffing shortages by attracting more people would help a lot.



“We have to partner with our community, so that we can build that pipeline of health care workers, nurses, physicians, but also technicians, respiratory therapists, phlebotomist, we need all of them to make our hospitals,” said Richmond.