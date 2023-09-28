LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — There were lots of local star power and pride during the opening night of the second annual Prince George’s County Film Festival.

The festival showcases film makers and talent in the county and empower the growing arts and culture scene.

“It’s just super empowering and exciting so being able to have that in the area I’m from is really monumental.” Brooke Hayes said.

The Prince George’s County Film Festival Take Two kicked off at Prince George’s Community College for an opening ceremony and screening for a new movie “The Deadly Getaway,” filmed entirely in the county.

“Our mission is to create these types of platforms to advance creative excellence and also inspire emerging artists and emerging filmmakers,” Rhonda Dallas, executive director for the Prince George’s Arts and Humanities Council, said.

For guests like Hayes she said this event was an opportunity she needed.

“It means I don’t have to spend money going outside and pouring into other communities, but I can bring it right back home and that to me is truly astounding,” Hayes said.

Several celebrities like AL B Sure and actor Lamman Rucker who grew up in the area brought the star power.

“This can be another catalyst for all of our investment, education and economic development. I think that’s a great combination,” Rucker said.

“It’s great that PG County sees itself as worthy of this investment. This is a huge market and it’s a huge opportunity and it’s a big community. So this is actually long overdue,” he added.

Organizers say this festival is just the beginning of growing arts in Prince George’s County.

“This is a hub and so we’re just really excited to share with the world that yes, we are ready. We are ready to make films in Prince George’s County,” Dallas said.

The festival continues through Oct. 1. A full schedule of events can be found at Prince George’s County Film Festival’s site.