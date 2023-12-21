SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) notified a high school principal whom it placed on administrative leave in October that he could return to his job.

Jeffery Parker, Executive Director of the Association of Supervisory & Administrative School Personnel (ASAP), said Dr. Gorman Brown received the notification Brown was eligible to report back to Charles Herbert Flowers High School on Wednesday.

The notification came a day after a number of fights took place at the school.

The school district told Flowers families that Brown was on administrative leave via a letter sent on Oct. 17.

Students and parents were quick to call on Prince George’s County Public Schools to reinstate Brown, expressing their desire to see him return to the role during a town hall meeting hosted by the district’s superintendent a day later.