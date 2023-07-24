LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — A program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Prince George’s County now has the chance to increase their resources and outreach with a federal grant.

The Arc in Prince George’s County has served those with intellectual and developmental disabilities for more than 70 years. The program was awarded an $819,500 check on Monday from federal lawmakers.

The goal of the grant is to engage and connect with people of color that have intellectual and developmental disabilities along with their families.

U.S. Congressman Steny Hoyer, Democratic Maryland Senators Ben Cardin, Chris Van Hollan and Sen. Joanne Benson, (D-Prince George’s), presented the check.

“We want to make sure that these individuals have the greatest chance for success and to achieve their God-given potential,” Van Hollen said.

The grant will also go towards more job training opportunities.

“One of the things we do at the federal level is to try to provide resources, but if you’re not aware of the resources, if you’re not aware of that help, it doesn’t do you any good,” Van Hollen said.



The Arc has been a resource center, advocate and a safe space for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the county. Leaders say it feels good to finally receive funding to improve the lives of people of color in the intellectual and developmental disabilities community.



“Every bit counts, every dime, every nickel, every dollar,” said Melonee Clark, director of education and community engagement at The Arc. “We feel like we can make a great impact so that this is going to help change lives.”

Leaders said they plan to expand their resource programs increase their outreach among people of color.

“This type of support is going to make make sure that we’re able to expand and increase outreach,” Clark said. “We want to be in different places so that people can hear about this information so they can help their loved one.”

For disability advocates like Nnena Wilson, she said she sees this as an opportunity for a better life for herself and others.



“We have always had a disadvantage,” Wilson said. “This money helps us as African Americans become stronger, better and shows that we can we have ability to do work and be positive in the community.”