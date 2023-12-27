OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, Maryland lawmakers are working to raise speeding fines on one of the deadliest roads in the county, MD-210 also known as Indian Head Highway.

“It’s an uneasy feeling to know that you’re living in a community that this road has… designated as the highway of death,” said Rev. Dr. Robert Screen, a member of the MD-210 Traffic Safety Committee.

The major highway has a reputation for speeding which has many residents like Ron Weiss concerned.

“I have six children [who] live in the area. They come to visit me with their with my grandchildren. And I fear for them… It’s just so scary out there,” he said.

The county has one of the highest number of deadly car accidents in the state, according to MDOT.

According to the MD-210 Traffic Safety Committee’s report, nearly 100 people have lost their lives on the major highway from 2007 to 2022.

In hopes of saving lives and making roads safer, lawmakers are looking to increase the $40 fine for speed cameras.

“So the $40 we’ve seen does not really give them the deterrent message to change behavior. And so this is why right now as we speak, we’re looking to graduate that $40 into a different structure of fine something that would mirror of what a police officer would give you,” said Screen.

The fine amount will increase based on your speed. So, the faster you drive, the higher the fine, which would range from $50 to $530. If you’re a repeat offender, you would face additional fines.

Residents said the push for the legislation is to encourage drivers to change their behavior.

“We’re not trying to collect fines. We’re trying to make the road safer. We’re trying to save lives,” said Weiss.

“Automobile is a wonderful servant but it’s a terrible master. Don’t take chances that increase the probability of fatality for you and for everyone else around you,” said Screen.

If this bill passes, it will take effect in October 2024.