LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Renters in Prince George’s County could finally get some temporary relief after seeing skyrocketing rent increases. The county council is looking into a rent stabilization bill, and advocates hope this could lead to a more permanent solution.

Renters say they’re fed up with the living conditions and wild rent increases they’ve seen over the past few years. This new proposed bill to stabilize rent could give county officials, landlords, and renters a seat at the table to find a common solution.

“Recently we’ve been seeing rent hikes that go anywhere from $100 to $800. I think those are cases where it should never be normalized, it should never be accepted, and the county council is taking the right steps towards a permanent solution so that our families are stable,” said Jorge Benitez Perez, lead organizer with CASA in Prince George’s County.

The proposed legislation is looking to put a 3% cap on rent increases for 6 months in the county.

“We gave ourselves six months to bring all the stakeholders to the table to work on something. Everyone won’t walk away with everything but something that really has relief for the residents, but also doesn’t stifle development and growth in the county,” said Krystal Oriadha, council member for district 7 and sponsor for the bill.

Oriadha said the living conditions and the rent increases just don’t match up.

“We see a lot of landlords doing this and sadly in places that you could consider slumlords, the places where you have rats, where you have leaks, where you don’t even see the proper standards or even a reason to be raising people’s rent not even 3% but 20%. You don’t actually see what changes [and] renovations to make the property value go up to ask for 20%,” said Oriadha.

Perez says this county bill is needed now more than ever. Just this week, CASA helped organize a rent strike with frustrated tenants in Hyattsville.

“These families need this immediately, they needed this yesterday if we’re being completely honest. Folks are seeing these high rent increases and they’re not stopping. There’s landlords that increased $200 the last rental increase that happened these last 12 months. It’s the beginning of the year (for) many folks, it’s time for them to renew again,” said Perez.

Councilmember Oriadha says it may take a few months before the temporary legislation is passed, but the goal is to buy time to find a long-term solution especially as new infrastructure changes come to the county.

“We’re not investing into the beltway for other people. We’re investing in the beltway for the people that have suffered for so long without investment. So I’m going to make sure that I legislate in a way that ensures that they’re still going to be able to afford to live in the community as we see all these amazing things coming to our district,” she said.

The rent stabilization measure is on the county council agenda for next Tuesday.

As for CASA, they’re advocating for change on the state level in Annapolis this Thursday.