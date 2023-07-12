PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC,) Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County paleontologists and volunteers discovered the largest theropod fossil in Eastern North America during a dig experience program at the Dinosaur Park on April 22.

“Dinosaur fossils are exceptionally rare in the eastern US, and among these only Maryland has produced dinosaurs from the Early Cretaceous Period. Typically, only one or two bones are found at a time, so this new discovery of a bonebed of fossils is extremely important. It is certainly the most significant collection of dinosaur bones discovered along the eastern seaboard in the last hundred years,” said Matthew Carrano, a paleontologist with the Smithsonian.

Additional fossils found nearby elevate the Dinosaur Park’s classification to a “bonebed.” The term is used by paleontologists when bones of one or more species are focused within a geologic layer. This is the first dinosaur bone bed discovered in Maryland since 1887.

“Finding a bonebed like this is a dream for many paleontologists as they can offer a wealth of information on the ancient environments that preserved the fossils and provide more details on the extinct animals that previously may have only been known from a handful of specimens,” said JP Hodnett, M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County Dinosaur Park Paleontologists and Program Coordinator. “Most paleontologists have to travel across the country or go overseas to find something like this, so having this rare find so close to home is fantastic.”

Hodnett made the initial discovery and classified the 3-foot-long shin bone as a therapod, a branch of the dinosaur family that contains carnivorous dinosaurs such as Tyrannosaurus rex. His initial hypothesis of this fossil is an Acrocanthosaurus, the largest theropod in the Early Cretaceous period, estimated to measure about 38 feet long. Acrocanthosaurus teeth have been previously collected from the Dinosaur Park.

“This discovery marks an extraordinary milestone in the field of paleontology and opens a window into the ancient world and species that once roamed this land millions of years ago,” said Peter A. Shapiro, the Chairman of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission. “We are proud of our dedicated team of experts at the Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County, and their ongoing efforts in preserving and studying our natural heritage.”

The fossils found will be excavated, cleaned, examined, and cataloged into the Department’s museum system.