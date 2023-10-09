BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Bowie State University community is coming together after two people were shot on campus Saturday during homecoming weekend. On Monday, it held a campus-wide discussion with students, faculty and staff on how to move forward.

“My heart is aching for all who were involved in any violent episodes,” said Bowie State University President Aminta H. Breaux.

An open conversation is one of the steps the university is taking after a senseless act of gun violence took place during homecoming weekend.

Although classes were canceled on Monday, several people showed up to the “reclaiming our community” discussion. Faculty, students, and staff had the opportunity to eat, paint and draw as a form of therapy. They also shared their thoughts during the meeting.

“We want to lift up our community. We want everyone to know that this one incident is not going to define who we are because we have a long and lasting legacy,” Breaux said.

Maryland State Police said two 19-year-olds were shot near the school’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies on Saturday night at about 11:30 p.m. The victims were rushed to the hospital – it was later announced that they weren’t students.

Breaux says they took all the proper precautions to ensure an incident like this did not take place. Maryland State Police was also on campus assisting with security during the time of the shooting.

“We have law enforcement here, we have metal detectors, we have a swat team here for our concert, we had law enforcement in preparation for our homecoming to try and keep this campus safe. But once again, I think this is more of a societal issue that we all have to grapple with,” Breaux said.

This latest incident was just a few days after several students were shot on the campus of Morgan State University – also during their homecoming week. Students and leaders say this weekend’s shooting speaks to a bigger issue that needs to be addressed

“I felt it’s unfortunate that we have to continue to do this. There needs to be an address on what are the root causes for this kind of violence and how do we solve it and until that happens, it will nothing will change,” said a senior at Bowie State, Demetrius Briscoe.

Maryland State Police are investigating the incident and right now they have no suspects.

Classes will resume Tuesday for Bowie State University.