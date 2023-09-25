HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Repairs are underway after a freight train derailed in Hyattsville causing traffic delays.

On Monday, construction workers were able to move the carts from the train to the side and repair the train tracks.

Some trains have already started moving through but one part of a route still remains closed and drivers are hoping it will reopen soon.

Officials say the derailment happened early Saturday morning between Alt Route 1 and Decatur St. in Hyattsville. Since then, various roads in the area have been closed off.

“I had to make a couple of detours and come right back into the same situation. So I was trying to figure out what’s going on out here,” driver Michael Brown said.

The City of Hyattsville tweeted alternate routes that people could take but to expect delays until the train tracks are repaired.

“It took me out the way a little bit. It’s a major problem, it’s an inconvenience for us,” Brown said.

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, there were no injuries.

In a statement to DC News Now, CSX said:

Recovery efforts are ongoing at the site of the freight train derailment that occurred early Saturday morning in Hyattsville, MD and will continue until the area is fully restored. There were no injuries to the train crew and there is no danger to the public. The damaged railcars have been cleared or staged for removal, and crews are working to complete track repairs. CSX appreciates the swift, professional response of local first responders. The cause of the incident remains under investigation. CSX

Traffic delays continued throughout the day on Monday and drivers are hoping roads will reopen soon.

“Hope they hurry up and finish, as soon as they can,” Brown said.