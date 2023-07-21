OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents voiced concerns about building a lithium battery storage facility in Oxon Hill, leading to Pepco delaying construction.

This week, the Prince George’s County Council planned to vote on a resolution strongly opposing the lithium battery storage being built in the Southlawn and Livingston Woods area.

They wanted Pepco to find another location in the county for it but chose not to vote after Pepco said they won’t begin construction.

One concern residents brought up was how close the plant would be to homes and the possible impact on health and safety.

“We don’t have an idea of the health and safety concerns that is why we requested a hazardous risk mitigation study by the Maryland Public Service Commission to issue an RFP, a request for proposal, asking for an independent study,” said Tolson Banner, executive director of the Prince George’s County Community Development Corporation.

“Based upon that study have it vetted and evaluated by our top fire officials so that they can look at it and say, Hey, we can build upon this for a training module because there’s no training modules of how to address these fires when these things explode,” he continued.

Herbert Jones lives a few miles from where the plant is supposed to be built.

“We say from day one that while we support Pepco’s investment and exploration into this battery storage unit. We have issue with deciding in proximity to residential homes, daycare centers in schools,” said Jones, who’s also a member of the South County Environmental Justice Coalition.

Pepco officials spoke at a county council meeting this week saying they hear the concerns of the community.

“We are reassessing this project. We will come back to the community within a few weeks trying to find a amicable solution related to this project. We are committed to working with the community and I can commit to you at this time no construction will commence related to this battery storage project,” said William Ellis, Director of Government Affairs for Pepco.

“We want to work with Pepco to continue a positive relationship with Pepco because we support the endeavor. This is about site location and proximity health and safety,” said Jones.