FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — The plastic bag ban in Prince George’s County is three days in and people already have some mixed feelings.

With the new law that went into effect on Jan. 1, some shoppers are even choosing to shop without bags at all.

“I totally forgot about the plastic bag ban and I’m like, ‘oh my goodness, I wasn’t prepared,'” said shopper Darlene Brooks.

Shoppers won’t find plastic bags in stores anymore across the county. The new law means guests need to bring their own reusable bag or pay 10 cents for a paper bag.

“He started putting it in brown bags. I was like, ‘oh, wait a minute. What’s going on?’ So I had no choice but to [pay and] get these brown bags,” said shopper Stephen Lynch.

Although many shoppers are still adjusting to the county’s change and some miss the convenience of having plastic bags.

“I understand the concept of the plastic bags being bad for our environment. What I don’t understand is one why we charge you for paper bags,” Brooks said.

Brooks and many other shoppers chose not to spend the 10 cents for a paper bag.

Her concern with this new law is the impact the cost could have on some shoppers.

“10 cents a bag adds up and over the long term. With the cost of groceries and gas and everything else, this 10 cents per paper bag is really a hardship on those folks who have limited income,” she said.

Lynch says he’s not a fan of the paper bags and it’s stability.

“With the plastic bags, you don’t have to worry about them busting in the bottom as much or something wet getting in the bag. It’s not going to last with the brown bags, you have to be very careful with them,” he said.

Despite mixed feelings about the new change, Lynch and many others say they’ll be sure to bring their own bag next time.