UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County residents expressed their frustrations after several recent car accidents on Ritchie Marlboro Rd. An 18-year-old girl died in one of those accidents.

The meeting was hosted by District 6 county council member Wala Blegay.

Residents said they wanted speed cameras and more law enforcement to help reduce speeding in that area. They also wanted to see leaders build developments in a smarter way to reduce traffic in the area.

“I heard confidence coming from the fact that we know temporarily we’re going to have a police presence here, that I know would slow down the traffic significantly. For the long-term aspect I think that’s a lot of unsolved questions that haven’t been answered,” said longtime Prince George’s County resident Thomas Jackson.

County leaders said a study is currently being conducted to find ways to improve road safety in that area. Residents told DC News Now that a study was conducted in the past — they want to see action instead.

“I just want to see progress and I don’t want to see progress 10 years from now. I don’t want to see another study, we’ve had too many studies,” said Linda Cary.

County Councilmember Wala Blegay is working closely with the Department of Public Works and Transportation to find solutions.

“So what we’re saying is that we’re holding feet to the fire going forward. We’re going to be the collaborator and facilitator for a resolution,” said Blegay.

People in the community say they want action now.

The results of the study will be released to the public in the coming weeks.