CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — People in Prince George’s County are excited and optimistic about a new bill that restricts operation hours for tobacco shops and prevents them from being built next to each other.

“This bill is going to stop the tobacco stores from overwhelming our community,” said bill sponsor Edward Burroughs, county council member for District 8.

If you drive down Marlboro Pike, you can count multiple tobacco shops. Many of them are open 24/7, and some are just a few feet away from each other.

Residents like Phyllis Wright shared their frustrations over the past years.

“There’s 12 liquor stores and 12 24-hour stores, and kids can have access to what they’re selling in there and it’s not good,” said Wright.

“I’m raising two beautiful girls that are on honor roll and I would not like for them to be able to go on these stores and to get the things that they have in it. [And] they won’t hire anybody in the community. So what good are they to us,” she continued.

This week the Prince George’s County Council finally took steps toward a solution. The new bill will prevent new tobacco shops or electronic cigarette businesses be 2,000 feet from one another. They also have to be at least 300 feet away from any school, library, park, recreational facility and historic site.

“We’re also pushing them out of the commercial and residential neighborhoods and putting them into industrial zones which will grow over the next two years,” said Burroughs.

It also limits the hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“I feel good because at least we know they won’t be open 24 hours. Hopefully, there won’t be anymore,” said Wright.

Councilmembers also hope the new change will help combat crime.

“There’s so much crime that takes place outside of these tobacco stores in the middle of the night. So we are exiting out the trash and bringing in quality retail development,” said Burroughs.

None of these new restrictions will impact retail tobacco businesses within a recreational or entertainment establishment.

“This is the first step of many to raise the quality of development here in Prince George’s County. And as I mentioned before, you know we are a very unique and special place and it’s so important that the retail that we have reflects the dignity and the status of the people who live in our community,” said Burroughs.

Community members say they hope to see more businesses and resources that will help the community.

“How about daycare center? How about job program centers, where kids can go in and learn to trade… activities for our youth. We need more activity for us to try to keep these young kids focused and staying out of trouble,” said Wright.

The bill will go into effect in the next few weeks. Tobacco shops and electronic cigarette shops have until December 31st 2025 to comply.