KETTERING, Md. (DC News Now) — In Prince George’s County, there’s an effort underway to encourage restaurants to have healthier options. During Thursday’s council meeting, restaurant owners had the chance to voice their opinions.

Jeremiah Abu-Bakr noticed something was missing in Prince George’s County, so he opened up Fresh Greens in Kettering Maryland last November. The restaurant prides itself on providing a “clean eating” option in the county.

“I think especially growing up in PG County, knowing that we don’t have such a thing. … I definitely have four children, and I want them to exercise the option to have healthy options to eat. And so I thought it’s very important to give especially black and brown people the option to have the healthy foods,” said Abu-Bakr.

The salad base restaurant has a variety of options to create your own salad, even vegan options.

“We do you know obviously our area loves seafood. So we offer shrimp, salmon, chicken and things of that nature to add on top for protein,” he said.

During Thursday’s county council committee meeting, Abu-Bakr spoke in support of the Healthy Restaurant Program bill. The bill aims to encourage restaurants to provide at least 30% of healthy food options deemed by the health department and provide incentives such as funding, promotions and more.

“I think that free marketing, especially the finance aspect is real critical too because it took so much for me to even get financing to open up such a space,” he said.

Some council members had concerns about being able to fund the program. Abu-Bakr tells me he hopes the council will see the bigger picture.

“We suffer from diabetes right now, heart disease, as we know… the major cause of that is the food that we put in our body. So are we saying that that is not as important as spending our, you know, taxpayer dollars and other areas?” said Abu-Bakr.

Loyde Nash is a diabetic, he says he struggles to find healthy foods when he goes out.

“It’s a great idea, we need to learn how to eat healthy. Sometimes I go to different restaurants I don’t order because they don’t have anything on the menu that I like,” said Nash.

Now the governance and fiscal policy committee suggested some recommendations be made before moving forward with the bill.

“There isn’t no healthy options, pay and build on a consistent basis like any other fast food restaurant, so I think we need to stick together and definitely push forth that we make sure this bill gets passed,” said Abu-Bakr.

The Governance and Fiscal policy committee recommended making amendments to the bill before a final vote.