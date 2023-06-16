DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Restaurant workers in the DMV have complained for years that they are being underpaid. One non-profit in Prince George’s County was working to combat this problem.

The nonprofit One Fair Wage said that it is worried about losing that workforce to nearby cities that pay more. They’ve decided to give restaurant grants to help keep workers in the county.

“We’ve had employees inquire basically letting us know that you know they do need more money which we understand completely,” said the co-owner of Bistro 64, Bradley Williams.

“We want to be able to pay them a wage where people who have families can live off of this. The minimum wage is not going to do it,” he continued.

One Fair Wage gave four restaurants grant money of $7,500 to increase their servers’ wages.

“Just knowing the effort that we’re making makes our employees settle down and keep them around for a little bit longer,” said Williams.

The average server in Maryland makes $3.63 an hour, but that pay is much higher in areas like Washington D.C.

“We want to have an equal pay range between the whole DMV area so people in Maryland can afford to live in Maryland and they don’t have to commute all the way to DC just to get a living wage,” said Brianna Nave, an organizer for One Fair Wage.

At Bistro 64. some employees make up to $15 an hour. With this grant, Williams said he’ll be able to increase their pay for at least a little while.

“It’s going to help. They’ll smile — well, for those couple of checks, then, you know, hopefully by the time we run out of money, we can figure something out,” he said.

Amaka Anosa is the owner of Jodeem Food Express. She opened the restaurant 10 years ago and now has two locations in Prince George’s County.

Anosa said she was excited to receive the grant — she said that times have been difficult for her employees especially since not many customers tip anymore.

“Some of them have kids, you know how much childcare costs, so they rely on what you pay them. So I mean, everybody deserves fair wages to enable them to have a better life,” said Anosa.

Advocates with the non-profit are pushing county leaders to increase the wages for tip workers to $15.