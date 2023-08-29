ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Rockville City Police Department cautioned the public on X that the non-emergency phone lines would likely be unreachable for a brief period.

starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, through Wednesday, August 30 the phones are expected to be down.

According to police the non-emergency line at (240) 314-8900 may be affected while the city’s phone system receives upgrades Tuesday.

Anyone who needs to reach the Rockville City Police with non-emergency concerns is asked to instead call the Montgomery County Department of Police’s non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000.