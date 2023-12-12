PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department (PGFD) said a car crashed into a school bus on Tuesday morning.

PGFD said that shortly before 10 a.m.., a car rear-ended a Prince George’s County Public Schools bus, causing the bus and car to catch fire.

Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) said the bus, which was heading to Walker Mill Middle School, had 24 students on board. PGCPS said the car hit the bus on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway (I-495), north of Pennsylvania Avenue and that the engine of the car caught fire. The fire spread to the back of the bus.

The school district said the bus driver got all of the students off of the bus and away from it.

Another bus came and took the students to the school where medics checked them out.

There were no reported injuries.