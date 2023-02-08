UPDATE 2/8 6:45 p.m. — Police said that one person died in the crash. Nobody on the bus was injured.

CLINTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Police and firefighters were at the scene of a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said the bus collided with a motorcycle at Brandywine Road and Willow Way shortly before 4:30 p.m. A fire started at the front of the bus.

The driver and the students who were on board got off themselves. The students reunited with their parents.

Prince George’s County Public Schools said no one on the bus was hurt.