COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The University of Maryland Police Department was looking for the suspects involved in multiple car part thefts.

Police said that there were multiple incidents in the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage on Monday, Sept. 25, between 1:32 a.m. to 4:05 a.m.

One of the suspects drives a black Dodge Durango SRT with a stolen Maryland temporary license plate.

Image courtesy of the University of Maryland Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact (301) 405-6124 or cbrown@umpd.umd.edu.