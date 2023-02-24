TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — A security guard at DMV Allstate Social was shot and killed overnight.

Owner Jacqueline Wiggins said the man was her chief of security and that he wasn’t scheduled to work that evening. He had arrived to pick up paychecks for his team.

The owner told the media that the deceased had made her feel they had achieved a level of safety for the skate park.

At 11:30 p.m., Thursday, February 23, the chief of security was shot outside the Temple hills roller rink. Wiggins said she had spoken to him just 10 minutes before he was shot.