SPRINGDALE, Md. (DC News Now) — Several fists were thrown and brawls broke out throughout the school day at Charles Herbert Flowers High School (Flowers) on Tuesday during its spirit week.

It was a very chaotic day, students tell DC News Now. Nearly 10 different fights happened and parents are concerned about safety.

“It was like crazy – too much commotion,” a student told DC News Now.

He says he saw the hallway chaos and violence firsthand during lunch as he was walking to class.

“They were jumping them too, it was like people jumping in. I was just confused. I was like, ‘Why are you jumping somebody?'” he said.

“The security guards were everywhere. Like, every time there was a fight, there would be a security guard there to break it up, besides a couple of them,” he said.

He says students were held in their third-period classes longer than usual as a precaution to avoid any more fights from taking place.

It’s unclear whether there were any injuries involved in these fights.

Agnes Kallon, a mother to a Flowers High School student was disturbed as she watched one of the videos.

“[I’m] sad and emotionally distraught, because I don’t want my child to get involved or even be around that,” she said.

Her biggest concern was safety and she said she could only imagine what could have happened if things escalated.

“What if someone ends up at the hospital or gets shot or killed? And you’re thinking, as a parent, you’re at work, your kid is safe, but next thing, you’re going to get a phone call that [says] ‘your child is in the hospital.’ It’s really concerning,” she said.

She’s hoping parents and the school system can step up and do more for students.

“Parents need to keep talking to [their kids] every day to make sure they don’t get involved in things like this,” she said.

“The police officer that they have in the morning, especially with it being spirit week like this, the police officers need to stay all day. Whoever is in charge needs to do something about this,” she added.

DC News Now reached out to the school system for comment and to learn whether there were any injuries but has not heard back.