UPDATE 8/6, 8:35 p.m. — FedEx Field announced at 8:25 p.m. that the shelter-in-place is all-clear. Fans were permitted to return to their seats.

LANDOVER, Md. (DC News Now) — FedEx Field announced Sunday that they were enforcing a shelter-in-place due to lighting in the area.

The announcement was made at 6:40 p.m., just over an hour before Beyoncé’s 8 p.m. show at the arena.

“Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice,” the stadium said on its X account, formerly known as Twitter.