PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The 16-year-old Shih Tzu that was stolen out of a car at a gas station was reunited with its owner Wednesday.

The dog, Zoi, was stolen on Nov. 27 in the 1400 block of Hampton Park Blvd. around 1:15 p.m.

(Ya-Marie Sesay/DC News Now) (Ya-Marie Sesay/DC News Now) (Ya-Marie Sesay/DC News Now)

The Prince George’s County Police Department had not released details regarding Zoi’s journey back to its owner but did thank the public for assisting in the reunion.