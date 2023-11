PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department said a dog was stolen out of a car Monday.

The incident occurred at a gas station in the 1400 block of Hampton Park Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. The 16-year-old Shih Tzu named Zoi, was inside a silver Infiniti SUV.

Zoi is white with a multi-colored tail.

Police are asking people to call 911 if they see Zoi.