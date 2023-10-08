PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said two teens were injured after shots were fired at Bowie State University Saturday night.

Police said that at about 11:30 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack, who were assisting Bowie State University with security during Homecoming weekend, responded to the school’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies for the report of a shooting.

Two 19-year-old teen boys were found shot in front of the Center for Business and Graduate Studies and were transported to the hospital.

There is no indication that either of the victims were students at Bowie State University according to police.

No other injuries were reported.