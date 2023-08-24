WESTPHALIA, Md. (DC News Now) — Six people were displaced after a fire in a Westphalia home on Thursday morning.

Prince George’s County firefighters responded to the 2900 block of N Grove St. just before 10:40 a.m. for a fire in a single-family home.

When crews arrived, they reported visible flames in the kitchen.

In a post made just after 12:15 p.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS reported that the fire was out and nobody had been injured.

Four adults and two kids were displaced because of the fire.