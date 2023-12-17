PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Up to six vehicles were involved in a crash in Prince George’s County on Sunday night.

The crash happened on the Outer Loop Beltway at Pennsylvania Ave. at about 6:50 p.m.

Two of the vehicles were tractor-trailers, one of which was leaking diesel fuel from a 100-gallon tank, a spokesperson for Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said in an email.

A hazmat unit was on its way to the scene as of 7:24 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The Maryland State Police are investigating the crash.