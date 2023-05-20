PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County police department said they are investigating a death after skeletal remains were found on Saturday morning.

Police said that at about 10:20 am, skeletal remains were discovered in the area of Annapolis Road and Route 495 in Lanham.

They opened a death investigation and said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said the identity will be released once confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the next of kin have been notified.