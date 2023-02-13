PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Greenbelt Police said a 29-year-old man was shot near Springhill Lake Elementary on Monday afternoon.

Police say that around 12:40 p.m., Greenbelt Police officers responded to the 6200 block of Springhill Drive for the report of a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital, and police said he is expected to survive.

Police later determined the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Cherrywood Terrace.

Springhill Lake Elementary School was placed on a short lockdown as a precautionary measure, but that lockdown has since been lifted.