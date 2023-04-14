PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fighting child abuse and getting justice in Prince George’s County is something the county’s State Attorney Aisha Braveboy said her office would continue to do.

Braveboy held a press conference on Thursday morning to emphasize the progress her office has made in prosecuting child abuse cases in Prince George’s County.

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

Officials with the Special Victims and Family Violence Unit said child abuse cases are reported daily and hundreds of cases are reported in a year.

“Child abuse is an insidious crime. It takes place where children should feel the most safe. In their homes, at schools, churches, daycare centers, and other places,” said the Chief of the Special Victims and Family Violence Unit.

During that press conference, officials said they wanted to send a message that child abuse behavior is not tolerated.

Braveboy said her office works closely with the Special Victims and Family Violence Unit, Prince George’s Child Advocacy Center, and Community Advocates For Family and Unit.

Officials said besides prosecuting, they also work on a holistic approach to help restore the children and families impacted. That includes everything from mental health support to helping with housing, relocation, and gift cards for food.

The director of the PG Child Advocacy Center said that the center conducts forensic interviews with children who have suffered child abuse. She said they conducted over 300 forensic interviews last year.

Leaders with Community Advocates for Family And Unit said part of their role is to provide support early in the process of helping children. Their approach is three parts: Mental health services, Helping children understand the accountability and judicial process when it comes to the offender, and also providing long-term support for the children and their families.

During Thursday’s press, Braveboy talked about a few cases where they’ve worked to get justice for children who were abused; some of the abused children were under the age of 10.

“One of the other messages I want to send this morning is that there is no statute of LIMITATIONS when it comes to child sex abuse. We will pursue every case that comes to our office,” said the county’s State Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Officials said they are grateful for the mandatory reporters. Those are people who send in the reports about abuse and they are usually the non-offending parent, teachers at schools, therapists, and law enforcement officers.

“Everyone who views this message is a partner in the fight to prevent child abuse. Whether you report what you see or support victims in your life or you just continue to spread the word that child abuse happens but it’s something that we can prevent, you are doing your part in this fight,” said the Chief of the Special Victims and Family Violence Unit.

Braveboy said it’s difficult to prove First-degree child abuse but her office has been a leader in Annapolis in addressing and expanding the definition first-degree child abuse to include multiple incidents

DC News Now asked Braveboy about the next steps in the Oxon Hill Daycare case where 23- year-old Kayla Greenwell assaulted 3 children

officials said they plan to move forward with prosecution in the case and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 15.